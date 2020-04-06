LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Spain accused Turkey of blocking coronavirus medical supplies

6 April 2020
14 Views

The Spanish government has accused Turkey of blocking the delivery of vital medical supplies urgently needed to combat the novel coronavirus in Spain, according to Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo.

The medical supplies including ventilators and sanitary equipment was to be shipped to Spain but remained at Turkish customs due to Ankara’s restrictions on the export of medical devices, according to El Pais.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said during a press conference on Friday that Spain had not received the ventilators it had purchased after Turkey “decided to keep them in case they need them in their battle against the coronavirus.”

El Mundo reported that the ventilators were made in Turkey on behalf of a Spanish company with components it had bought from China.

Emiliano Garcia-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha, one of the regions in Spain that had purchased the ventilators, said Turkey has “unilaterally decided to requisition” the 150 ventilators it had already paid €3m for.

You may be interested

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The death toll from coronation in Greece has reached 76 as three male patients who were treated in Patras, Alexandroupolis…

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

Rainstorms and strong winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.…

Coronavirus poll: 50% Greeks believe they will contract the virus
GREECE
shares81 views
GREECE
shares81 views

Coronavirus poll: 50% Greeks believe they will contract the virus

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

A nationwide survey revealed that 50% of Greeks believed they would be infected with the coronavirus. According to a poll…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares18151 views
shares18151 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13261 views
shares13261 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12906 views1
shares12906 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11983 views
shares11983 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11360 views
shares11360 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The death toll from coronation in Greece has reached 76 as three male patients who were treated in Patras, Alexandroupolis and Thessaloniki died this morning. The last…

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

Rainstorms and strong winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the mountainous areas of northern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The death toll from coronation in Greece has reached 76 as three male patients who were treated in Patras, Alexandroupolis and Thessaloniki died this morning. The last…

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds
GREECE
shares6 views
GREECE
shares6 views

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

Rainstorms and strong winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Rainfall in the mountainous areas of northern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments