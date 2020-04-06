LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece can become a strong destination, Greek Interior Minister Theodorikakos says

6 April 2020
6 Views

“Achieving the Greek government’s goal for as few losses of human lives as possible will have an impact on our new economic starting point for the next day,” Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Sunday in an interview with “Eleftheros Typos”.

“If we remain an exemplary country, Greece can become a strong destination of security and mental health for the whole world. It can be an advantage for the country in the very difficult world that will emerge after the coronavirus crisis,” the Minister said.

Referring to the strictness of the measures and their acceptance by the citizens, Theodorikakos underlined: “All this is done through a process of democratic persuasion and the conscious self-discipline of the citizens.

“Any government measure cannot be implemented successfully unless society embraces it,” he said and stressed the need for discipline in the logic of individual responsibility: “Greeks are doing their best in difficult times. We are a state and a society of solidarity. We have shown that we are united, that we can have discipline and solidarity and that we are building a strong relationship of trust with the government, the state, and the citizens. Citizens have realized the criticality of the situation. We have a crucial period of two months ahead of us. We must very consciously show patience and composure”.

You may be interested

Spain accused Turkey of blocking coronavirus medical supplies
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Spain accused Turkey of blocking coronavirus medical supplies

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The Spanish government has accused Turkey of blocking the delivery of vital medical supplies urgently needed to combat the novel…

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The death toll from coronation in Greece has reached 76 as three male patients who were treated in Patras, Alexandroupolis…

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Rain, strong winds

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

Rainstorms and strong winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares18152 views
shares18152 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13261 views
shares13261 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12906 views1
shares12906 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11983 views
shares11983 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11360 views
shares11360 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Spain accused Turkey of blocking coronavirus medical supplies
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Spain accused Turkey of blocking coronavirus medical supplies

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The Spanish government has accused Turkey of blocking the delivery of vital medical supplies urgently needed to combat the novel coronavirus in Spain, according to Spanish newspapers…

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The death toll from coronation in Greece has reached 76 as three male patients who were treated in Patras, Alexandroupolis and Thessaloniki died this morning. The last…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Spain accused Turkey of blocking coronavirus medical supplies
GREECE
shares16 views
GREECE
shares16 views

Spain accused Turkey of blocking coronavirus medical supplies

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The Spanish government has accused Turkey of blocking the delivery of vital medical supplies urgently needed to combat the novel coronavirus in Spain, according to Spanish newspapers…

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece

Panos - Apr 06, 2020

The death toll from coronation in Greece has reached 76 as three male patients who were treated in Patras, Alexandroupolis and Thessaloniki died this morning. The last…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments