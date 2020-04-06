Coronavirus – Three new deaths in Greece

The death toll from coronation in Greece has reached 76 as three male patients who were treated in Patras, Alexandroupolis and Thessaloniki died this morning.

The last three victims were:

– an 82-year-old man who was hospitalised at the University Hospital of Patras

– a 72-year-old man who was hospitalised at the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis

– a 78-year-old man who was treated at the “Papanikolaou” Hospital in Thessaloniki.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday:

– the total number of Covid-19 cases is 1,735

– 54.9% are men, of which 352 (20.3%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 617 (35.6%) are related to an already known case.

– The median age of intubated patients is 65 years. 21 (22.6%) are women and the rest are men. 68.8% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old.

– Ten out of 10 patients have been discharged from the ICU

– Of the 76 deaths recorded in the country, 21 were women and the rest were men.

– A total of 25,453 clinical samples have been tested.