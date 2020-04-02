LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Transport measures for both private and public transport to May 31st

1 April 2020
1 Views

Additional transport restrictions and extensions of current ones against the coronavirus pandemic were signed on Wednesday by the Deputy Transport Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis, concerning both private and public transport.

These will stay in effect until May 31, the ministry noted.

For any 5-seater private car or taxi only one passenger is allowed in the car at any one time – besides the driver – unless the second passenger is a medical emergency.

For 6-7 seater cars, private or otherwise, the number of allowed passengers increases to 2, and for 8-9 seaters a maximum of 3 passengers is allowed during any one journey.

The only exception to these measures is a parent with underage children on board.

Concerning public and municipal buses, trolleys, long-distance coaches (KTEL), and any private bus or mini-bus transport operator, a maximum 50 pct passenger capacity is allowed for bookings or in general public transportation.

Finally, the ministry said that bus operators in the tourism sector, who provide guided cityscape tours with open-decker two-storey buses, can submit their number plates for a voluntary pause of service until May 31.

You may be interested

Church of Greece announces Easter services behind closed doors
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Church of Greece announces Easter services behind closed doors

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

The Church of Greece will hold liturgies during Easter Week behind closed doors, it said on Wednesday, and called on…

COVID-19 Greece: 50 dead, 101 new cases, 1.415 total, 90 intubated
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

COVID-19 Greece: 50 dead, 101 new cases, 1.415 total, 90 intubated

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has risen to 50, according to the Infectious Disease Professor and Health Ministry…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions is forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares18065 views
shares18065 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13240 views
shares13240 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12898 views1
shares12898 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11967 views
shares11967 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11347 views
shares11347 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Church of Greece announces Easter services behind closed doors
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Church of Greece announces Easter services behind closed doors

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

The Church of Greece will hold liturgies during Easter Week behind closed doors, it said on Wednesday, and called on the public to observe coronavirus restrictions, staying…

COVID-19 Greece: 50 dead, 101 new cases, 1.415 total, 90 intubated
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

COVID-19 Greece: 50 dead, 101 new cases, 1.415 total, 90 intubated

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has risen to 50, according to the Infectious Disease Professor and Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras. The cases in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Church of Greece announces Easter services behind closed doors
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Church of Greece announces Easter services behind closed doors

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

The Church of Greece will hold liturgies during Easter Week behind closed doors, it said on Wednesday, and called on the public to observe coronavirus restrictions, staying…

COVID-19 Greece: 50 dead, 101 new cases, 1.415 total, 90 intubated
GREECE
shares15 views
GREECE
shares15 views

COVID-19 Greece: 50 dead, 101 new cases, 1.415 total, 90 intubated

Panos - Apr 02, 2020

The death toll from coronavirus in Greece has risen to 50, according to the Infectious Disease Professor and Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras. The cases in…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments