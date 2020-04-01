LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Private hospitals and hotels to receive €40m in compensation in coronavirus crisis

1 April 2020
13 Views

Private hospitals and hotels that seized by the Greek state for the purpose of serving the public interest in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will be compensated with €40m, as Deputy Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis and Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias decided jointly.

The allocation of the financial assistance will be determined depending on the development of the virus, as stated in the decision:

(a) An amount of twenty-five million euros (€ 25,000,000) for the compulsory disposal of private clinics and ICU beds and beds.

(b) An amount of fifteen million euros (€ 15,000,000) for the compulsory disposal of hotels and private accommodation.

You may be interested

Five towns in Northern Greece in lockdown
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Five towns in Northern Greece in lockdown

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

Five municipalities in northern Greece are on lockdown as of Tuesday night, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos…

Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

While the data so far has been conflicting about the impact of temperature on the spread of coronavirus, a new…

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Greece now stands at 49, as according to Sotiris Tsiodras’ announcement during…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares18045 views
shares18045 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13234 views
shares13234 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12895 views1
shares12895 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11964 views
shares11964 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11344 views
shares11344 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Five towns in Northern Greece in lockdown
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Five towns in Northern Greece in lockdown

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

Five municipalities in northern Greece are on lockdown as of Tuesday night, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said at the daily briefing on…

Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

While the data so far has been conflicting about the impact of temperature on the spread of coronavirus, a new Greek study appears to indicate that transmission…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Five towns in Northern Greece in lockdown
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Five towns in Northern Greece in lockdown

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

Five municipalities in northern Greece are on lockdown as of Tuesday night, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said at the daily briefing on…

Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

While the data so far has been conflicting about the impact of temperature on the spread of coronavirus, a new Greek study appears to indicate that transmission…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments