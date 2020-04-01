LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek study: Hope that summer heat may block Covid-19

1 April 2020
2 Views

While the data so far has been conflicting about the impact of temperature on the spread of coronavirus, a new Greek study appears to indicate that transmission of the virus in countries with high temperatures is lower, ANA reports.

The study is being conducted by the Pulmonary Clinic of the University of Thessaly, with pulmonologist Prof. Konstantinos Gourgoulianis as coordinator and Dr. Ourania Kotsiou as a lead researcher, in collaboration with the Metsovo Center for Interdisciplinary Research of the National Technical University of Athens and the Department of Business Administration of the University of Patras.

“We found a clear impact of temperature on the rate of disease spread, as countries with lower temperatures and particularly with average temperatures of 0-18 ° C have a faster rate of new cases of COVID-19 per day, and a higher total number of confirmed cases compared to countries with higher average temperatures,” Gourgoulianis told.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Greece now stands at 49, as according to Sotiris Tsiodras’ announcement during…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions is forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort…

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated

makis - Mar 31, 2020

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Greece now stands at 49, as according to Sotiris Tsiodras’ announcement during…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares18044 views
shares18044 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13234 views
shares13234 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12894 views1
shares12894 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11964 views
shares11964 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11343 views
shares11343 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Greece now stands at 49, as according to Sotiris Tsiodras’ announcement during the daily press briefing, seven more deaths…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions is forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Greece now stands at 49, as according to Sotiris Tsiodras’ announcement during the daily press briefing, seven more deaths…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Apr 01, 2020

Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions is forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments