Weather forecast: Clouds, rain

31 March 2020
Clouds, rain and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.

Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the morning, rain in the afternoon that will intensify during the night in the northern parts of the country and temperatures ranging from 04C to 15C. Clouds in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon in the eastern and western parts with temperatures between 06C and 18C. Rain in the morning over the Aegean islands and Crete but gradually the weather will improve, 10C-18 C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon in Athens, 08C -18C. Scattered showers in Thessaloniki in the afternoon, 04C-14C.

