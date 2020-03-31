LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece Update: Casualties 7, new cases 82, 1314 in total, 85 intubated

31 March 2020
The death toll from the new coronavirus in Greece now stands at 49, as according to Sotiris Tsiodras’ announcement during the daily press briefing, seven more deaths were recorded within the last 24 hours.

Of the 49 dead, 37 are men. The average age of the deceased is 72 years.

A total of 16,732 epidemiological tests have been performed in our country.

According to the Professor, there are 82 new cases in our country and a total of 1,314.

Throughout the country 85 people have been intubated.

Italy may be on wrong path in fighting coronavirus contagion, Italian scientist says

The average age of patients treated is 66 years. Of these, 17 are women.

Six patients came out of the ICUs.

The slow growth of the coronavirus in Greece has resulted in one month to half the deaths of the ordinary seasonal flu, which lasted so many months.

