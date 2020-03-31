Coronavirus Greece: 43 dead, 56 new cases, 1.212 in total
The dead from the coronavirus in Greece has reached 43 as confirmed by the official announcement of Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday afternoon.
Five citizens have died in the last 24 hours.
The average age of the deceased was 71 years.
Confirmed cases in Greece are now at 1.212, as 56 more were announced today.
A total of 72 people are intubated in the ICUs, 14 of which are women.
