LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The coronavirus financial measures announced

30 March 2020
14 Views

The measures to mitigate the effects on the Greek economy from the coronavirus are being made by the Ministers of Finance, Labour and Development Christos Staikouras, Ioannis Vroutsis and Adonis Georgiadis, respectively.
The government’s financial staff announced on Monday morning the extension of the measures to support the economy in the wake of the crisis. In total, the measures announced for April covered 1.7 million 800,000 salaried businesses and 700,000 freelancers.

As Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced:

– The 800 euro allowance is extended to more employees. In total, there are 1.7 million employees, covering 81% of all private sector employees. This aid provided to those who are suspended from work is tax-free and cannot be revoked.

– Insurance contributions to the nominal wage are covered for 45 days and provision is made for the suspension of certified debts to the tax office for 4 months at a discount of 25% if paid in due time

– In total, around 800,000 companies are covered through different schemes, representing 76% of all legal entities. Few businesses are not covered and 86% of the CADs are covered in total.

For this 99% of businesses it is foreseen to suspend the payment of VAT and installments of certified debts to the Tax Office. Taxes on taxation are subject to a 25% discount if paid in due time.

You may be interested

Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in Greece
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in Greece

Panos - Mar 30, 2020

A 56-year-old man from Kastoria became the 40th victim from coronavirus in Greece as he died on Monday morning. The…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 30, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered…

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 821 in Greece, 53 in ICUs – A community outside Xanthi on lockdown
GREECE
shares74 views
GREECE
shares74 views

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 821 in Greece, 53 in ICUs – A community outside Xanthi on lockdown

makis - Mar 25, 2020

The community of Echinos, in the Miki area of Xanthi, northern Greece, went on lockdown from 18.00 on Wednesday to…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares18002 views
shares18002 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13220 views
shares13220 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12883 views1
shares12883 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11957 views
shares11957 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11332 views
shares11332 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in Greece
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in Greece

Panos - Mar 30, 2020

A 56-year-old man from Kastoria became the 40th victim from coronavirus in Greece as he died on Monday morning. The unfortunate 56-year-old was hospitalised for a week…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 30, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in Greece
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Man, 56, is 40th coronavirus victim in Greece

Panos - Mar 30, 2020

A 56-year-old man from Kastoria became the 40th victim from coronavirus in Greece as he died on Monday morning. The unfortunate 56-year-old was hospitalised for a week…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Mar 30, 2020

Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments