Over 1.7 million masks land in Greece from China
More than 1.7 million surgical masks are among the necessary medical supplies from China that landed in Greece at dawn.
Other vital material included in the cargo are uniforms and face shields, all of which were donated by the Onassis Foundation and Greek Shipowners. It is the largest donation of health care supplies from Greece to date.
In the coming days, at least three more flights with medical supplies are expected to be leased by donors.
The cost of supplying and shipping the material to Greece is mainly covered by donations from foundations and companies.
