Tourism Ministry: First group of hotels to operate by exception across Greece
The Greek Ministry of Tourism has announced that hotels that remain open year-round must suspend operation to protect staff from the coronavirus pandemic from 11 pm today (March 23) through to April 30.
The only exceptions will be three hotels in Athens, three in Thessaloniki and one per capital of each region, it was noted.
For hotels with a minimum of 10% occupancy at the time of the decision’s publication, the regulation applies from 26.3.2020 at 12:00 and lasts until 30.4.2020 at 12:00.
Furthermore, specific hotels and accommodation facilities may be excluded from the ban in order to offer accommodation to armed forces, security forces, medical, nursing or the healthcare personnel, education staff, EU officials, impacted individuals, asylum seekers or refugees, and students.
You may be interested
The Guardian: Japanese flu drug “clearly effective” in treating coronavirus, says ChinaPanos - Mar 24, 2020
Medical authorities in China have said a drug used in Japan to treat new strains of influenza appeared to be…
Turkish lira hits fresh 18-month low as virus infections surgePanos - Mar 24, 2020
Turkey’s lira extended its lowest levels since September 2018 on Monday as confirmed infections from the coronavirus rose by nearly…
Coronavirus – Greece has ordered 5 tonnes of chloroquine from IndiaPanos - Mar 24, 2020
The Greek Ministry of Health in consultation with the National Organisation for Medicines (EOF) have ordered large quantities of chloroquine…
Leave a Comment