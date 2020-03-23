Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds is forecast for Monday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 19C. Mostly fair in the western and eastern parts with temperatures between 03C and 20C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands, 08C-18C. Sunny in Athens, 06C-19C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-19C
You may be interested
Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirusPanos - Mar 23, 2020
Facebook will downgrade video streaming quality both on its own platform and that of its European affiliate Instagram, in response…
Coronavirus – Death toll at 17 in GreecePanos - Mar 23, 2020
The number of coronavirus fatalities in Greece has reached, after a 78-year-old man died in the morning on Monday at…
Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options onlinePanos - Mar 23, 2020
The government’s unified digital portal, gov.gr, was activated on Saturday by the Digital Administration Ministry to help citizens carry out…
Leave a Comment