Coronavirus – Death toll at 17 in Greece

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Greece has reached, after a 78-year-old man died in the morning on Monday at Sotiria Hospital where he was being hospitalised.

The man was reportedly suffering from underlying health conditions. Earlier it had been reported that a 64-year-old man who had been hospitalised at Patras University Hospital was the 16th death of the deadly virus.

The 64-year-old was originally from West Achaia and information from thebest.gr says he did not suffer from underlying diseases.