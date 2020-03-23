LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus curfew in effect since 6am

23 March 2020
19 Views

The nationwide curfew announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday has taken effect since 6am on Monday in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus in Greece.

Early in the morning police, municipal police, and port authorities across the country are conducting checks to see if citizens are complying with the new measure. Most of the drivers and pedestrians had handwritten passes regarding their movement, as seen in the following videos.

A check point has been set up by police on Kifissos Avenue at the Kaliftaki Bridge, resulting in traffic congestion, which began just before 7:30 am from the New Philadelphia area.

As Deputy Secretary of State for Citizen Protection Lefteris Economou announced Sunday afternoon, surveillance over the implementation of the traffic ban measure would also be carried out with the use of drones and helicopters.

