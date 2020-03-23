Active gov.gr portal to further cut down on physical visits to state services, provide digital signing options online
The government’s unified digital portal, gov.gr, was activated on Saturday by the Digital Administration Ministry to help citizens carry out official transactions without having to visit a Citizen Service Center (KEP) or police department.
The platform will include transactions for 503 public administration services, while it will keep adding new services.
In addition, gov.gr will allow citizens to digitally sign governments and authorizations to others, with an option of sending them directly to the requesting authority.
Using the platform will facilitate transactions during the restrictive measures for the coronavirus pandemic and speed up the country’s digitization, the ministry said.
The system will presently check identification through the Taxisnet tax system portal and the documents produced will be acceptable by all public administration departments, it added.
You may be interested
Facebook downgrades video streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirusPanos - Mar 23, 2020
Facebook will downgrade video streaming quality both on its own platform and that of its European affiliate Instagram, in response…
Coronavirus – Death toll at 17 in GreecePanos - Mar 23, 2020
The number of coronavirus fatalities in Greece has reached, after a 78-year-old man died in the morning on Monday at…
Coronavirus curfew in effect since 6amPanos - Mar 23, 2020
The nationwide curfew announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday has taken effect since 6am on Monday in an…
Leave a Comment