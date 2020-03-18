New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece
The new campaign by “Marketing Greece” urges international travelers to “#staysafe” during these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic — while continuing to dream and plan an escape to the stunningly beautiful country of Greece, according to greekreporter.com.
Marketing Greece is a collaboration of private sector tourism businesses with the goal of promoting the Greek tourism product abroad.
You may be interested
Coronavirus: Complete list of stores open in GreecePanos - Mar 18, 2020
The list of stores excluded from the temporary shutdown imposed by the government starting on Wednesday to curb the spread…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Mar 18, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
Coronavirus casualties reach 5 in GreecePanos - Mar 18, 2020
The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Greece has reached 5, while the total number of confirmed cases amounts…
Leave a Comment