Coronavirus casualties reach 5 in Greece
The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Greece has reached 5, while the total number of confirmed cases amounts to 387, after 35 new incidents had been detected, Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sotiris Tsiodras told reporters on Tuesday during the daily briefing.
As Mr. Tsiodras said, another man had died in the ICU, adding that 60 of the cases are classified as undetermined in origin, while 70 of our fellow citizens are in hospital, with 11 of them being on life support systems. All victims are males he said.
