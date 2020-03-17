LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts

17 March 2020
16 Views

Turkey’s lira fell as some investors bet the central bank would approve deeper cuts to interest rates than expected to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The lira dropped 1.4 percent to 6.41 per dollar at 4:55 p.m. in Istanbul, extending the lowest levels since a currency crisis in the summer of 2018. Most other emerging market currencies also slid, with the South African rand down 2.1 percent. The main BIST-100 index of shares slumped 8.9 percent to 87,085 points.

The central bank is set to meet on Thursday to consider the level of interest rates. Policymakers will cut rates by at least 50 basis points to 10.25 percent, according to a Reuters poll published on Monday, with one economist predicting a reduction of 150 basis points. Reuters said it would continue to question economists as expectations may be changing after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates at the weekend.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday that the authorities would implement a series of measures to bolster market liquidity and to support various sectors of the economy. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has called for lower borrowing costs for businesses, will announce the steps this week, Albayrak said on Twitter.

Source: ahval

You may be interested

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church decided to temporarily postpone all scheduled Pascal liturgies in light of the…

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative. The news was relayed to the…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17728 views
shares17728 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13134 views
shares13134 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11911 views
shares11911 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11192 views
shares11192 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church decided to temporarily postpone all scheduled Pascal liturgies in light of the coronavirus outbreak, after an extra ordinary meeting…

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative. The news was relayed to the press was revealed by the Deputy Government…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek Holy Synod decides to keep Churches open for personal prayer – Scheduled Pascal liturgies postponed

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

The Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church decided to temporarily postpone all scheduled Pascal liturgies in light of the coronavirus outbreak, after an extra ordinary meeting…

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
GREECE
shares17 views
GREECE
shares17 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative. The news was relayed to the press was revealed by the Deputy Government…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments