Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to the Greek public on Tuesday afternoon.

The PM announced measures to alleviate the burden on businesses hit by the crisis, pledging the allocation of two billion euros to boost productive activities facing a massive drop in their turnover.

Mr. Mitsotakis called on businesses to avoid redundancies, and announced that there would subsidies granted for the creation of new jobs.

In his address, he added underlined the suspension of business liabilities for a period of six months, while he also said, the NIMTS is being transformed into a Coronavirus Nursing Centre. For the same purpose the newly built private Attica Clinic in Thriasio had been appropriated by the state. In total, the Health System offers 1,900 new beds.