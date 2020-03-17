LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mitsotakis: We are at war with an invisible and insidious enemy

17 March 2020
5 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country was at war with an “invisible and insidious enemy” in a message to the Greek public on Tuesday afternoon.

The PM announced measures to alleviate the burden on businesses hit by the crisis, pledging the allocation of two billion euros to boost productive activities facing a massive drop in their turnover.

Mr. Mitsotakis called on businesses to avoid redundancies, and announced that there would subsidies granted for the creation of new jobs.

In his address, he added underlined the suspension of business liabilities for a period of six months, while he also said, the NIMTS is being transformed into a Coronavirus Nursing Centre. For the same purpose the newly built private Attica Clinic in Thriasio had been appropriated by the state. In total, the Health System offers 1,900 new beds.

You may be interested

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets…

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

A the team of scientists from a Valencia research institute has succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of three samples…

Spain closes borders with Europe
POLITICS
shares23 views
POLITICS
shares23 views

Spain closes borders with Europe

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Spain on Monday announced that it is closing its borders in a bid to deal with the coronavirus crisis. From…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17732 views
shares17732 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13135 views
shares13135 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11911 views
shares11911 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11196 views
shares11196 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets and tourist-packed sites of downtown Athens on a…

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

A the team of scientists from a Valencia research institute has succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of three samples from COVID-19 patients. Samples were taken at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic
GREECE
shares29 views
GREECE
shares29 views

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets and tourist-packed sites of downtown Athens on a…

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients
GREECE
shares24 views
GREECE
shares24 views

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

A the team of scientists from a Valencia research institute has succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of three samples from COVID-19 patients. Samples were taken at…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments