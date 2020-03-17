Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative.

The news was relayed to the press was revealed by the Deputy Government Spokesperson, Aristotelia Peloni, in the context of the daily update on the developments of the virus.

“The test was negative for both himself and his family,” Mrs Peloni said.

It should be noted that other officials of the PM’s Office at the Maximus Mansion were also tested for Covid-2019, which all results coming back negative.