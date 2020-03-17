LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Ghostly atmosphere in empty Athens streets amid coronavirus pandemic

17 March 2020
27 Views

If you happened to take a stroll to the centre of Athens and expected to experience the normally bustling streets and tourist-packed sites of downtown Athens on a sunny Sunday, you would have been disappointed.

This Sunday it was a completely different story, as you were immediately gripped by an unnatural feeling of concern and isolation, even fear. The coronavirus pandemic and the government’s advice for people to stay indoors resulted in the capital being virtually empty of people and vehicles.

We walked from Syntagma Square and the Greek Parliament, where the sight of hundreds of tourists trying to snap the Presidential Guards would be a common sight, and moved into the famous Monastiraki square, usually chock-a-block with tourists and locals mingling and music bands of all flavours. Both were eerily empty, as were main roads like Panepistimiou and Stadiou. While recording the video the howling winds heightened the already ghostly ambience.

You may be interested

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

A the team of scientists from a Valencia research institute has succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of three samples…

Spain closes borders with Europe
POLITICS
shares21 views
POLITICS
shares21 views

Spain closes borders with Europe

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Spain on Monday announced that it is closing its borders in a bid to deal with the coronavirus crisis. From…

Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

Turkish lira extends post-crisis low as virus raises specter of deeper rate cuts

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Turkey’s lira fell as some investors bet the central bank would approve deeper cuts to interest rates than expected to…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17732 views
shares17732 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13135 views
shares13135 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11911 views
shares11911 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11196 views
shares11196 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

A the team of scientists from a Valencia research institute has succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of three samples from COVID-19 patients. Samples were taken at…

Spain closes borders with Europe
POLITICS
shares21 views
POLITICS
shares21 views

Spain closes borders with Europe

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Spain on Monday announced that it is closing its borders in a bid to deal with the coronavirus crisis. From midnight tonight, only Spanish citizens and residents…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Spanish team of researchers has sequenced entire genome from COVID-19 patients

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

A the team of scientists from a Valencia research institute has succeeded in sequencing the entire genome of three samples from COVID-19 patients. Samples were taken at…

Spain closes borders with Europe
POLITICS
shares21 views
POLITICS
shares21 views

Spain closes borders with Europe

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Spain on Monday announced that it is closing its borders in a bid to deal with the coronavirus crisis. From midnight tonight, only Spanish citizens and residents…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments