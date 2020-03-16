LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus – 21 new cases in Greece

16 March 2020
28 Views

There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, and infectious disease professor Sotiris Tsiodras, announced during his daily press briefing (still underway), bringing the total number of patients to 352 in Greece.

The spread of the disease worldwide is continuing, Mr. Tsiodras said informing the press that nine patients are hospitalised in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras. Today’s briefing is in the presence of newly appointed Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Chardalias.

As Mr. Tsiodras said, 51% of the cases are men most of which were located in Athens. At the same time, outbreaks whose source is undetermined have risen to 51. Mr Tsiodras pointed it that its was these outbreaks that were of greatest concern, as they show the course of the virus in the community. More than 4,300 samples have been examined.

You may be interested

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative. The news was relayed to the…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort…

The must-visit churches in Athens
GREECE
shares1059 views
GREECE
shares1059 views

The must-visit churches in Athens

Panos - Mar 12, 2020

Most people visiting Athens know the city is packed with ancient ruins, archaeological sites, and museums. Turn a corner in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17727 views
shares17727 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13134 views
shares13134 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12840 views1
shares12840 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11911 views
shares11911 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11191 views
shares11191 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative. The news was relayed to the press was revealed by the Deputy Government…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range in the northern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus
GREECE
shares1 views
GREECE
shares1 views

Greek PM Mitsotakis tests negative for coronavirus

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was tested for the coronavirus, with the result being negative. The news was relayed to the press was revealed by the Deputy Government…

Weather forecast: Sunny
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Weather forecast: Sunny

Panos - Mar 17, 2020

Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range in the northern…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments