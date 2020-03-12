Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Fair weather throughout the country and northerly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures will range in the northern parts from 03C to 20C, in the western and in the eastern parts from 06C to 20C. Scattered clouds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-20C. Sunny in Athens, 07C-19C; the same for Thessaloniki, 06C-19C.
