Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson infected with Coronavirus!
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, revealed late on Wednesday that they have both been infected with the coronavirus.
In a statement, Hanks said, “Hello folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had cold hands, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tests for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” Hanks continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”
“We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” Hanks concluded. “Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”
Source: daily wire
