Coronavirus: 66-year-old dead in Greece
Greece counts its first fatality due to the coronavirus.
The first victim is a 66-year-old who has been hospitalized at Rio Hospital since March 2 when he was diagnosed with the virus. He lost the fight for his life at 3:15 am Thursday morning.
Two days earlier, it had been announced that the 66-year-old’s health had deteriorated significantly and his condition was considered critical.
The 66-year-old teacher had been diagnosed as positive after a trip to Israel, a trip that resulted in a total of 56 people been diagnosed as positive to the coronavirus, which led to the first big scale measures in Western Greece.
