Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 05C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures between 06C and 17C. Clouds and rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 08C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 06C-16C.
