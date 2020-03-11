LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Turkish President Erdogan to meet German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron on immigration crisis in March

11 March 2020
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would be meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, possibly also with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Constantinople (Istanbul) on Tuesday, March 17 to discuss the immigration crisis.

Speaking to reporters on his return from Brussels on Monday, Mr. Erdogan expressed the view if the EU showed determination a solution on the problem could be achieved.

“Implementing the truce in Idlib and finding a permanent solution to the refugee problem is for the benefit of all. We can start a new era with the EU. If the EU shows this determination and political vision, it is possible to go the distance,” he said.

“The EU presidency has the will to do so. I hope that the Member States will also support this process. Europe must see the big picture,” Erdogan added.

Commenting on Greece, the Turkish president said Turkey would not close its borders for immigrants and called on Greece to open its own borders as well while criticizing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for “ignorance of international law”. “Greece is not aware of International Law. Mitsotakis must first learn International Law. He should read the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

