PM Mitsotakis on coronavirus: We are doing everything to prevent spread (video)
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a televised address to the Greek nation on the coronavirus outbreak called on all citizens to take the necessary precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
He also made reference to the Church and his faith, stressing that we should continue to follow the instructions provided by the scientists, something which was separate from everyone’s faith.
“Under the current circumstances, any complacency is unacceptable. That is why we have chosen to take strict precautions in time to limit the spread of the virus. And on this road, we will continue,” he underlined.
We are doing everything in our powers to safeguard public health, he said.
