All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

11 March 2020
The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities, etc) will shut down in light of the spread of coronavirus.

The decision, which includes both private and public schools, will take immediate effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 11 and last for 14 days.

The Minister said it was a precautionary measure aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus and, at the same time, stressed that there would be special care for both working parents and businesses affected.

