LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds

10 March 2020
26 Views

Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Tuesday.

Southerly winds will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Showers in the northern and the western parts with temperatures ranging from 08C to 16C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 09C and 15C. Partly cloudy and light rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-18C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in Athens, 11C-15C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 08C-14C.

You may be interested

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

makis - Mar 10, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country…

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares159 views
GREECE
shares159 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a…

Coronavirus telltale symptoms
GREECE
shares28 views
GREECE
shares28 views

Coronavirus telltale symptoms

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

The coronavirus tends to take five days to cause symptoms, research suggests. Scientists from John Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17674 views
shares17674 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13114 views
shares13114 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12820 views1
shares12820 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11894 views
shares11894 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11110 views
shares11110 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

makis - Mar 10, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities,…

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares159 views
GREECE
shares159 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a lot of housing markets you wouldn’t necessarily…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

All Greek schools to close for 14 days as a safety measure due to coronavirus

makis - Mar 10, 2020

The Greek Minister of Health Vasilis Kikilias announced on Tuesday that all educational institutions of all levels across the country (kindergartens, primary schools, high schools, colleges, universities,…

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)
GREECE
shares159 views
GREECE
shares159 views

The places hardest to afford a home (infographic)

Panos - Mar 10, 2020

Big cities like London or San Francisco are well-known for their expensive real estate markets. But there are also a lot of housing markets you wouldn’t necessarily…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments