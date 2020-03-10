Greek government plans flexible working hours and telework to battle coronavirus
The Greek Ministry of Labour is considering the implementation of flexible working hours and telework as part of its plan to halt the economic and social to address the impact of coronavirus in Greece.
Authorities are also urging employers to facilitate working parents whose children’s schools are closed. Furthermore, employers’ obligation to submit any changes in their employees’ working hours schedule to competent state authorities is suspended in order to aid the more efficient organisation and timely adjustment.
The measures will make it easier for both workers and employers to jointly opt for flexible working arrangements (to avoid overcrowding in public transport and workplaces), supporting businesses to cope with the absence of workers (due to preventive measures) or for reasons of child care in the event of educational breakdowns), etc.
In any case, the existing protective provisions on the conditions for overtime, shift work, the minimum rest time required, etc. shall not be affected.
