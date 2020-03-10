Amid migrant crisis, Greece-Turkey conflict plays out on social media

Lionel Messi made a moving gesture to help his friend and mentor Ronaldinho.

He has decided to pay all his debts and get him out of the Paraguay prison he is being held right now!

As the Spanish media report, the Argentinian superstar is determined to put an end to his good friend’s problems.

According to the same reports, Messi has already hired lawyers and will pay the sum of 4 million Euros for his release from prison.

The debt he has in Brazil is allegedly close to 9 million Euros.