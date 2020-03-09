Weather forecast: Clouds and rain
Clouds and scattered showers are forecast for Monday.
Southerly winds will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Showers in the northern and the western parts with temperatures ranging from 08C to 16C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers in the eastern parts with temperatures between 09C and 15C. Partly cloudy and light rain over the Aegean islands and Crete, 12C-18C. Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain in Athens, 11C-15C. Same weather in Thessaloniki, 08C-14C.
You may be interested
Greece: 12 illegal immigrants tried to leave the country pretending to be a…handball team (team photo)Panos - Mar 09, 2020
Twelve illegal immigrants, Syrians according to the Greek police, were arrested on Friday afternoon at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos”…
Coronavirus: Why do airlines burn thousands of gallons of fuel flying empty “ghost” planes?Panos - Mar 09, 2020
Airlines have wasted thousands of gallons of fuel running empty “ghost” flights during the coronavirus outbreak because of European rules…
Mitsotakis’ visit to Germany, Austria begins new cycle of diplomacyPanos - Mar 09, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' trip to Germany and Austria on Monday and Tuesday begins a new cycle of diplomatic moves…
Leave a Comment