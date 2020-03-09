Coronavirus: Facebook closes London offices after employee diagnosed

Facebook is closing its three London offices and telling staff to work from home after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has now passed 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, as the outbreak intensifies.

There have been 47 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK over the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 163, with two deaths.

A Facebook employee who was normally based in Singapore was diagnosed with the virus after visiting the company’s London offices between 24-26 February, a spokesperson told Sky News.

Facebook has just over 3,000 employees in London. Sky News was unable to learn how many individuals had been in direct contact with the person who was diagnosed, but Facebook said that the company had been in contact with them all.

