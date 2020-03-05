Weather forecast: Rain

Rain and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Heavy rainfall in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 09C to 17C. Rainstorms in the morning in the western parts but gradually the weather conditions will improve. Temperatures will range between 09C and 17C. Clouds and rain in the eastern parts, 09C-18C. Showers and strong winds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-19C. Clouds and showers in Athens, 10C-17C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-16C.