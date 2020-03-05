Weather forecast: Rain
Rain and southerly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 8 on the Beaufort scale.
Heavy rainfall in the afternoon in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 09C to 17C. Rainstorms in the morning in the western parts but gradually the weather conditions will improve. Temperatures will range between 09C and 17C. Clouds and rain in the eastern parts, 09C-18C. Showers and strong winds over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-19C. Clouds and showers in Athens, 10C-17C; the same for Thessaloniki, 10C-16C.
You may be interested
Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off GreecePanos - Mar 05, 2020
The psychological warfare due to the coronation began on the cruise. English media reports said the cruise ship is in…
The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis SchinasPanos - Mar 05, 2020
A comprehensive package of measures to protect the Greek border, including the mobilization by FRONTEX of 100 additional border guards…
Migrant Crisis: The 18 Fake News of the last daysPanos - Mar 05, 2020
Beyond the tension at its border with Turkey, Greece is confronted with a plethora of fake news that has been…
Leave a Comment