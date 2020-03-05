LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June

5 March 2020
The Kavala Air & Sea Show for 2020 will be held from June 26-28, 2020, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

“We are aiming to organize a big event. We have officially announced the organization of the Kavala Air & Sea Show for the end of June,” Panagiotis Georgiadis, the organizing and operational director of the event, said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station “104.9 FM.”

He explained that the ambition of the organizing body is that spectators will exceed 30,000.

Asked about the changes and additions to the Kavala Air & Sea Show of 2020, he explained that this year’s event will focus on – in addition to the flying elements – on the events on the ground.

“We will focus more on the so-called showground, that is to say, the spectators, the visitors,” Georgiadis said, explaining how the public will be able to meet the participants.

