LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greece 3rd most popular holiday destination for Germans in 2020, data shows

5 March 2020
9 Views

Germans chose Greece as the third most popular holiday destination regarding booking for organised packages in 2020 on the online travel platform CHECK24.

As the data on the platform revealed, both families and couples had Greece high on their preference list.

Only Spain and Turkey were more popular for the site’s guests in the family packages option, while Greece came in second when it came to holiday packages bested only by Spain.

Greece also recorded a 2.1% rise in market share compared to 2019, registering significant gains in family packages (+ 8.4%) and a slight increase in couples travel (+ 0.8%).

In terms of aggregate ranking of popular vacation destinations, the cost of holidays for Greece amounted to 98 euros per day, representing an annual increase of 8.5%. For families the cost drops to 91 euros (+ 8.1% compared to 2019) while for couples it rises to 104 euros (+9.9%).

You may be interested

Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

The Kavala Air & Sea Show for 2020 will be held from June 26-28, 2020, the organizers announced on Wednesday.…

5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in Venice
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in Venice

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

A 5,000 year-old sword, among the oldest Anatolian weapons in the world, was discovered by a PhD student at the…

Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece
GREECE
shares38 views
GREECE
shares38 views

Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

The psychological warfare due to the coronation began on the cruise. English media reports said the cruise ship is in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17612 views
shares17612 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13094 views
shares13094 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12792 views1
shares12792 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11868 views
shares11868 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11046 views
shares11046 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

The Kavala Air & Sea Show for 2020 will be held from June 26-28, 2020, the organizers announced on Wednesday. “We are aiming to organize a big…

5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in Venice
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in Venice

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

A 5,000 year-old sword, among the oldest Anatolian weapons in the world, was discovered by a PhD student at the University Ca’ Foscari in Venice, Vittoria Dall’Armellina,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Kavala Air & Sea Show to be held in June

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

The Kavala Air & Sea Show for 2020 will be held from June 26-28, 2020, the organizers announced on Wednesday. “We are aiming to organize a big…

5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in Venice
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in Venice

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

A 5,000 year-old sword, among the oldest Anatolian weapons in the world, was discovered by a PhD student at the University Ca’ Foscari in Venice, Vittoria Dall’Armellina,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments