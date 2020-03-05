LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

5000-year-old sword discovered in an Armenian Monastery in Venice

5 March 2020
A 5,000 year-old sword, among the oldest Anatolian weapons in the world, was discovered by a PhD student at the University Ca’ Foscari in Venice, Vittoria Dall’Armellina, in a monastery on the island of San Lazzaro degli Armeni in the Lagoon City.

The weapon is at the museum of San Lazzaro. It is a small sword, located in a window together with Medieval objects. The sword however is very similar to 5,000-year-old weapons discovered inside the Royal palace in Arslantepe, eastern Anatolia, believed to be the most ancient in the world.

The museum of Tokat (Turkey) had a similar sword from the region of Sivas, which is extremely similar to the one in San Lazzaro.

Source: archaeology news network

