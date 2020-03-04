Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and some rain
Partly cloudy and wet weather is forecast in Greece on Wednesday, with heavier cloud cover and storms in the north and west.
Moderate to strong south-southeasterly winds, between 4-6 Beaufort, rising to 7 or 8 Beaufort at sea. Temperatures will range from 5C to 19C in northern Greece, 10C to 20C in the west, between 6C and 19C on the eastern mainland and Evia and from 10C to 19C on the islands of the Aegean. Partly cloudy in Attica with showers late in the day, temperatures from 8C to 20C. Mostly sunny in Thessaloniki, with temperatures between 5C and 18C.
