LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Terraforming Mars might be impossible…for now

4 March 2020
36 Views

At the end of 1990’s sci-fi adventure Total Recall, all it takes is the push of a button. In a matter of minutes, Mars’ sky transforms from a hellish red to an Earth-like blue. After nearly suffocating on the Martian surface just moments before, Arnold Schwarzenegger takes in lungfuls and lungfuls of that sweet, sweet breathable Martian air.

This is terraforming, the concept of making a planet more hospitable to humans, and it’s been cropping up in pop culture since the early 1900s, everywhere from books to movies to video games. Once upon a time, the idea of turning Mars into Earth 2.0 might have been merely a fanciful notion, as theoretical as actually going to the planet at all.

But in 2020, Mars is very much on the agenda. NASA, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic — they all want to put space boots on the ground, and in some cases as soon as the 2030s. But as scientists work toward blastoff, the concept of terraforming will most likely be a case of “failure to launch.”

You might say Mars is a rough neighborhood.

The planet, about 70% the size of Earth, has an atmosphere of mostly carbon dioxide and boasts an average temperature of -81 degrees Fahrenheit (-62 degrees Celsius). Because the atmosphere is so thin (Earth’s is more than 100 times denser) there’s not much shielding from radiation.

Source: cnet

You may be interested

Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

The psychological warfare due to the coronation began on the cruise. English media reports said the cruise ship is in…

The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis Schinas
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis Schinas

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

A comprehensive package of measures to protect the Greek border, including the mobilization by FRONTEX of 100 additional border guards…

Migrant Crisis: The 18 Fake News of the last days
GREECE
shares21 views
GREECE
shares21 views

Migrant Crisis: The 18 Fake News of the last days

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

Beyond the tension at its border with Turkey, Greece is confronted with a plethora of fake news that has been…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17609 views
shares17609 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13092 views
shares13092 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12791 views1
shares12791 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11867 views
shares11867 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11044 views
shares11044 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

The psychological warfare due to the coronation began on the cruise. English media reports said the cruise ship is in quarantine in Greece with 2.000 passengers. However,…

The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis Schinas
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis Schinas

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

A comprehensive package of measures to protect the Greek border, including the mobilization by FRONTEX of 100 additional border guards on top of the 530 that have…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Coronavirus: The truth about the cruise ship off Greece

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

The psychological warfare due to the coronation began on the cruise. English media reports said the cruise ship is in quarantine in Greece with 2.000 passengers. However,…

The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis Schinas
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

The EU Commission’s support measures to Greece were presented by Margaritis Schinas

Panos - Mar 05, 2020

A comprehensive package of measures to protect the Greek border, including the mobilization by FRONTEX of 100 additional border guards on top of the 530 that have…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments