Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece still at seven
The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece are still seven, health ministry spokesperson Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
The seven patients suffering from the SARS-CoV-2 virus are being treated in referral hospitals in Athens and Thessaloniki and are in relatively good shape, he said.
