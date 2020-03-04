LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece still at seven

4 March 2020
The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece are still seven, health ministry spokesperson Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The seven patients suffering from the SARS-CoV-2 virus are being treated in referral hospitals in Athens and Thessaloniki and are in relatively good shape, he said.

