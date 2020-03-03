LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Small Orthodox Christian chapel in Lesvos vandalised – Locals blame immigrants

3 March 2020
Residents of Moria are outraged after discovering the small chapel of St. George in Moria, Lesvos had been vandalised. The little Christian Orthodox chapel had been trashed, with all the items inside being completely destroyed.

The perpetrators, who the locals strongly suspect were immigrants hosted in the reception centre, went as far as desecrating the remains of the deceased, as they emptied the ossuary holding the bones of the dead.

