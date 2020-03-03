Mitsotakis: Europe supports Greece, we expect tangible solidarity (video)
European support for Greece has been clearly stated by European Parliament President David Sassoli, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in their joint statements with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis along with the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic who are all currently visiting Evros to inspect the situation at the Greek-Turkish border.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Our borders are non-negotiable, Turkey is acting on its threats. What is happening is an invasion, an asymmetric threat
Ursula von der Leyen: 700 million Euros in direct aid to Greece
David Sassuilk: A European migration policy needed
Charles Michel: What Greece is doing is vital to Europe
You may be interested
Mitsotakis: Europe supports Greece, we expect tangible solidarityPanos - Mar 04, 2020
European support for Greece has been clearly stated by European Parliament President David Sassoli, European Commission President Ursula von der…
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece still at sevenPanos - Mar 04, 2020
The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greece are still seven, health ministry spokesperson Professor Sotiris Tsiodras said at a press briefing…
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and some rainPanos - Mar 04, 2020
Partly cloudy and wet weather is forecast in Greece on Wednesday, with heavier cloud cover and storms in the north…
Leave a Comment