LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

US President Trump recognises right of Greece to secure borders in phone contact with PM Mitsotakis

2 March 2020
22 Views

The U.S President Donald Trump acknowledged Greece’s right to implement its border laws in a phone contact with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Sunday evening.

The communication came as Greece is facing unprecedented pressure on its land and sea borders from, what appears to be an orchestrated plan by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to blackmail the EU.

The Greek PM briefed Mr. Trump on the situation in the northeastern borders with Turkey, making it clear that Greece had the inalienable right to secure its borders, something the US President recognised.

You may be interested

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares68 views
FINANCE
shares68 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares71 views
ART
shares71 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be…

Government withdraws anti-riot forces from Chios & Lesvos
GREECE
shares90 views
GREECE
shares90 views

Government withdraws anti-riot forces from Chios & Lesvos

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Anti-riot police forces are expected to withdraw from Lesvos and Chios on Thursday morning as the situation is out of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17565 views
shares17565 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13077 views
shares13077 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12779 views1
shares12779 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11859 views
shares11859 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares11016 views
shares11016 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares68 views
FINANCE
shares68 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review today. According to local reports, the report…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares71 views
ART
shares71 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be held at the Metropolis of Athens on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares68 views
FINANCE
shares68 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review today. According to local reports, the report…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares71 views
ART
shares71 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be held at the Metropolis of Athens on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments