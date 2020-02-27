Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and northeasterly winds are forecast for Thursday.
Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern and the eastern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 02C to 19C. Some clouds in the morning that will gradually get thicker and will rain in the evening in the western parts, 02C-19C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 06C-17C. Scattered clouds in Thessaloniki, 03C-16C.
You may be interested
Athens expects positive post-bailout economic reviewPanos - Feb 27, 2020
Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review…
Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place FridayPanos - Feb 27, 2020
The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be…
Government withdraws anti-riot forces from Chios & LesvosPanos - Feb 27, 2020
Anti-riot police forces are expected to withdraw from Lesvos and Chios on Thursday morning as the situation is out of…
Leave a Comment