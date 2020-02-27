Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be held at the Metropolis of Athens on Friday at 11:00 am, and the public will be able to pay their respect at the adjacent chapel from 9:00 am to 7:30 pm on Thursday.
In addition, the municipality of Athens announced it has donated a plot at the First Cemetery of Athens to his family, to honour the beloved actor’s enormous contribution to Greek arts and culture.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Hellenic Transplant Organisation (EOM) or the “Merimna” non-profit organization, as the famous actor loved life and children, his family said on social media.
