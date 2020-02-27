LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus: New Law provides for temporary closure of cinemas, schools and theatres

27 February 2020
31 Views

The Government Gazette published on Tuesday the Legislative Act regarding “urgent measures” to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus”.

The three pages present, in detail all the measures announced by government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, ranging from the possibility of the state’s right to commandeer ICU beds to restricting travel and the procurement for emergency medical supplies.

The Act provides, among other things, for a temporary shut down of theatres, cinemas, stadiums, schools home confinement, even on groups of persons “to prevent actions that could cause the disease to spread”.

The Official Gazette describes the ministries that will be responsible for imposing the measures, while up to a 2-year prison sentence is provided for those who do not comply with the law.

You may be interested

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares30 views
ART
shares30 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be…

Government withdraws anti-riot forces from Chios & Lesvos
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Government withdraws anti-riot forces from Chios & Lesvos

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Anti-riot police forces are expected to withdraw from Lesvos and Chios on Thursday morning as the situation is out of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17473 views
shares17473 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13058 views
shares13058 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12763 views1
shares12763 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11845 views
shares11845 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10964 views
shares10964 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review today. According to local reports, the report…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares30 views
ART
shares30 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be held at the Metropolis of Athens on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review today. According to local reports, the report…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares30 views
ART
shares30 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be held at the Metropolis of Athens on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments