Coronavirus: New Law provides for temporary closure of cinemas, schools and theatres

The Government Gazette published on Tuesday the Legislative Act regarding “urgent measures” to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus”.

The three pages present, in detail all the measures announced by government spokesperson Stelios Petsas, ranging from the possibility of the state’s right to commandeer ICU beds to restricting travel and the procurement for emergency medical supplies.

The Act provides, among other things, for a temporary shut down of theatres, cinemas, stadiums, schools home confinement, even on groups of persons “to prevent actions that could cause the disease to spread”.

The Official Gazette describes the ministries that will be responsible for imposing the measures, while up to a 2-year prison sentence is provided for those who do not comply with the law.