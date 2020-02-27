Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review today. According to local reports, the report is expected to be mostly positive, citing progress made by the government in promoting growth and implementing agreed reforms.

In terms of issues that need to be addressed, the report is expected to focus on the mountain of non-performing loans (NPLs) sitting on the books of Greek banks.

The government will be urged to make use of the Hercules securitization plan, which will help banks offload up to 30 billion euros of bad loans. On Tuesday, Eurobank applied to take part in the bad loan reduction scheme via a 7.5 billion euro securitization.

Source: balkaneu