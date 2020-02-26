LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

The UK’s government loses thousands of mobile devices

25 February 2020
10 Views

It has emerged that UK government personnel managed to lose at least 2,004 mobile devices in a 12 month period. According to a Freedom of Information request made by Viasat and reported on by the BBC, 1,474 smartphones, laptops and tablets were reported lost, 347 were stolen and 183 could have been lost or stolen between 1 June 2018 and 1 June 2019.

The Ministry of Defence was the worst offender with 767 of its mobile devices lost or stolen. HM Revenue and Customs came second with 288 devices missing while the Department for Business rounded off the top-three with 197. Only 249 of the lost government devices were recovered.

source statista

Infographic: The UK's government loses thousands of mobile devices | Statista

You may be interested

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares552 views
GREECE
shares552 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history…

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China
WORLD
shares19 views
WORLD
shares19 views

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Two paleontologists at Virginia Tech have found one billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed in China. Called Proterocladus antiquus, the tiny…

Coronavirus: Watch live on an interactive map how the virus is spreading
HEALTH
shares17 views
HEALTH
shares17 views

Coronavirus: Watch live on an interactive map how the virus is spreading

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

The victims of coronavirus worldwide are rising dramatically, with Italy counting seven deaths already. Johns Hopkins University (JHU) has created…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17444 views
shares17444 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13053 views
shares13053 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12759 views1
shares12759 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11840 views
shares11840 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10950 views
shares10950 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares552 views
GREECE
shares552 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history and past are blending nicely with modern-day…

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China
WORLD
shares19 views
WORLD
shares19 views

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Two paleontologists at Virginia Tech have found one billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed in China. Called Proterocladus antiquus, the tiny fossils are the oldest green seaweed found…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort
GREECE
shares552 views
GREECE
shares552 views

Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist Resort

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history and past are blending nicely with modern-day…

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China
WORLD
shares19 views
WORLD
shares19 views

One-billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed found in China

Panos - Feb 26, 2020

Two paleontologists at Virginia Tech have found one billion-year-old fossils of green seaweed in China. Called Proterocladus antiquus, the tiny fossils are the oldest green seaweed found…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments